SULPHUR, La. (AP) - One man is accused of murder and two of helping him afterward in the death of a man whose body was found, wrapped in cloth, at a west Louisiana intersection.

News agencies report that 21-year-old Blaine Daniel Kennedy was arrested on a murder charge in the death of 58-year-old Steven Woodruff of Sulphur. He also faces charges of aggravated burglary and felony theft.

Forty-nine-year-old Clifton Bergeaux Jr. and his 21-year-old son, SirMalachi Bergeaux, face accessory after the fact charges.

Woodruff’s body was found near Sulphur. Police began investigating after one of Woodruff’s children returned to their house and found the house in disarray, items missing, and Woodruff gone.

It’s unknown if any have attorneys. Kennedy’s bond was set at $1.3 million, Clifton Bergeaux’s at $350,000 and SirMalachi Bergeaux’s at $25,000.





