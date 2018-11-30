PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi woman arrested in connection with the May murder of her estranged husband no longer faces any charges related to his death.

WLOX-TV reports 28-year-old Octavia Williams-Biggs was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact in the death of her husband, 31-year-old Lorenzo Biggs, who was shot in Pascagoula on May 4.

Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed that jail records show Williams-Biggs was released Friday after a Jackson County grand jury did not find enough evidence to try her on the accessory charge.

Biggs’ brother has said that Williams-Biggs was dating the man accused of shooting her husband. Rouvell Thigpen surrendered to police three days after Biggs’ death. He remains in the Jackson County jail on the murder charge with Bond set at $50,000.

