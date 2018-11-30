FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado woman whose infant son died while investigators say she was passed out from drug use for 18 hours on her birthday has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 29-year-old Mandi Woodall was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to child abuse. The plea agreement was offered to protect Woodall’s now 7-year-old son from testifying against his mother.

Investigators say Woodall, of Fort Collins, told them she took a two-hour nap with the 3-month-old boy in May 2017, and he was unresponsive when she awoke. But authorities believe she had been sleeping for nearly and entire day and that drugs played a role.

Every swab of surfaces taken throughout the house tested positive for methamphetamine, and both of Woodall’s surviving children tested positive for the drug.

