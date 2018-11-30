President Trump was briefed Friday afternoon on the major earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska, and is monitoring damage reports, the White House said.

“We are praying for the safety of all Alaskans!” tweeted White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mr. Trump is attending the Group of 20 nations summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.