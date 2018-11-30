By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Friday, November 30, 2018

President Trump was briefed Friday afternoon on the major earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska, and is monitoring damage reports, the White House said.

“We are praying for the safety of all Alaskans!” tweeted White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mr. Trump is attending the Group of 20 nations summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.


