President Trump was briefed Friday afternoon on the major earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska, and is monitoring damage reports, the White House said.
“We are praying for the safety of all Alaskans!” tweeted White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Mr. Trump is attending the Group of 20 nations summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.