FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of his father.

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Riley is charged with murder in the late-September death of 60-year old Kevin Riley Sr. at his son’s apartment.

Authorities say Christopher Riley called 911 to report a suicide at the apartment, but there was evidence of a fight prior to the shooting. An autopsy confirmed a homicide.

KVRR-TV reports Riley entered his not guilty plea on Thursday. He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

Information from: KVRR-TV, http://kftv.com





