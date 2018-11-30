By - Associated Press - Friday, November 30, 2018

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Oshkosh police say the father of an infant has been arrested in the baby’s death.

Authorities say officers were called about 7 p.m. Thursday about an incident involving the two-month-old boy. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The child’s 27-year-old father was taken into custody on a possible charge of first-degree reckless homicide. An autopsy is being done Friday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police provided no further details.


