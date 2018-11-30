ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) - A former Sioux Center teacher has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with at least six young boys.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 37-year-old Curtis Van Dam pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree sexual abuse, five counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Van Dam will be sentenced later. He could face up to 80 years in prison, but that will depend on whether a judge lets him serve some terms at the same time.

Van Dam was separately sentenced in September to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child after being charged in cases involving other victims.

Until being fired, Van Dam taught at Sioux Center Christian School.

He was implicated in dozens of incidents involving boys under age 12 or 13.

