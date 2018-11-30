LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - An Independence man has pleaded guilty for his role in the robbery and killing of a man near Sedalia.

The Sedalia Democrat reports 24-year-old Branden Lee Hendren entered the plea Friday and was sentenced to 42 years in prison for second-degree murder and armed criminal action..

He is the second person to plead guilty in the shooting death of 28-year-old Leon Hinckley at a trailer park outside Sedalia in August 2017.

Thirty-year-old Ronald Cage, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in September in Hinckley’s death. He is awaiting sentencing for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hendren entered his plea at the Clay County Courthouse in Liberty after a change of venue. His trial was scheduled to begin Dec. 13.

___

Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.