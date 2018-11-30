INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A man has been convicted of criminal recklessness and other charges in a 2017 highway rollover crash that killed two Indianapolis teenagers.

The Marion County prosecutor’s office says 29-year-old Daniel Cannon is awaiting sentencing Dec. 21 after being convicted this week.

Prosecutors say he engaged in aggressive driving that led to another car’s crash. That crash killed 17-year-old Taylor Parsons and 18-year-old Brandon Gross and severely injured three others.

Prosecutors say Cannon and the victims’ car were traveling in April 2017 along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Witnesses reported a car was chasing the victims’ car, possibly at speeds exceeding 100 mph (161 kph).

Authorities have said an incident at a park sparked the chase. Cannon told investigators he saw the crash but drove away. He later returned to the scene.





