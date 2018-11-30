RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Officials say a man has been fatally shot by law enforcement after firing gunshots at officers during a pursuit in western South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the chase ended Friday after the suspect’s vehicle rolled into a ditch near New Underwood. Willy Whelchel, chief deputy at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, says the man got out of the vehicle with a weapon after it landed upside down.

Law enforcement then shot the suspect, and he died at the scene. His identity hasn’t yet been released.

Whelchel says no law enforcement officers were struck by the man’s bullets, which he allegedly fired during the chase. Whelchel says the pursuit started in Rapid Valley after an attempted traffic stop.

The Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting and the incident.

