By - Associated Press - Friday, November 30, 2018

BENA, Minn. (AP) - A 34-year-old man is in custody after the death of his mother was ruled a homicide in north central Minnesota.

Authorities say the 54-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times at a residence in Bena. Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the son was also involved in assault at Big Winnie Bar in Bena on Tuesday night. Police were called to the bar on a report of an out-of-control man who was attacking patrons outside the bar. He is currently in the Cass County Jail. No formal charges have been filed yet.


