WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A man police say fled a traffic stop, led officers on a high-speed chase, crashed, and then carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint earlier this week has been held without bail.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that not guilty pleas to numerous charges including armed carjacking and assault with a dangerous weapon were entered on behalf of 28-year-old Donald Foy, of Spencer, at his arraignment Friday.

State police say the events began at about midnight Thursday when a pickup truck fled a traffic stop in Webster. The car was chased to Worcester before the alleged armed carjacking and police called off the pursuit.

Police say he struck two police cruisers and had counterfeit money on him.

He was arrested Thursday night after a search.

His attorney says there are identification issues in the case.

