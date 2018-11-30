GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man is charged with killing another man by hitting him in the neck with a tomahawk during an early morning street fight sparked by an ongoing feud.

James Michael Parker was charged Friday with deliberate homicide in the March 22 death of 45-year-old Lloyd Geaudry in Great Falls.

Parker also is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon for hitting two others with the tomahawk during the fight. He did not enter a plea.

Parker, who was on federal probation at the time, has been in custody since his arrest in March. He is now being held on the state charges. The arrest warrant set his bail at $500,000.

Parker has prior felony convictions for assault with a weapon in 2004 and sexual assault in 2005.





