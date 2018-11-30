OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) - First-degree murder charges have been filed against an Oklahoma woman in the fatal shootings of her teenage son and daughter.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 38-year-old Amy Leann Hall with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths 18-year-old Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver.

Autorities say Kayson and Kloee were both shot on Nov. 1 in their home about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa. Kayson died at the scene while Kloee died on Nov. 6 after being declared brain dead.

Hall is also charged with shooting with intent to kill her 14-year-old daughter, who was wounded but managed to take the gun from her mother.

Hall is jailed without bond and court records do not list an attorney for her.





