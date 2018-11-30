GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A man’s death in police custody has been ruled a homicide by the North Carolina medical examiner, and officials want a court to release body-camera footage of the events.

According to the News & Record of Greensboro , the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Friday that officers put 38-year-old Marcus Deon Smith in a patrol car on Sept. 8 after finding him suicidal, disoriented and running through traffic.

The autopsy report says Smith got out of the car. Multiple officers then cuffed his hands behind his back and put a strap on his ankles to secure them to the handcuffs. He then became unresponsive.

The report says Smith died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by a variety of factors including “prone restraint” as well as a combination of drugs, alcohol and cardiovascular disease.

The city says officers followed all procedures prior to Smith’s death.

