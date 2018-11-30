HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is getting probation after being sentenced for bribery and other charges.

A county judge in Harrisburg on Friday sentenced Democratic Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown of Philadelphia to 23 months of probation and $4,000 in restitution.

Neither Lowery Brown nor her lawyer would answer questions about whether she plans to resign immediately.

Lowery Brown was found guilty last month of taking thousands of dollars in cash from an undercover informant seven years ago. She ran unopposed and was re-elected to a sixth term in Nov. 6’s election.

Prosecutors in the case previously netted guilty or no contest pleas by four other onetime Philadelphia state lawmakers and a former traffic judge in the city, all Democrats, for taking cash or gifts from the informant.





