OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 63-year-old Olympia woman died by suicide in a high school parking lot after a pursuit by sheriff’s deputies.

The Olympian reports a Thurston County Sheriff’s detective tried to arrest the woman Friday morning on felony assault and meth possession warrants but authorities say she rammed the detective’s vehicle with her van and then fled.

The sheriff’s office says the detective and additional deputies followed in pursuit for about 7 miles (11 kilometers), which ended in the Rainier High School parking lot.

When authorities reached the van, the sheriff’s office says the woman pulled out a gun and shot herself in the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The school was placed on temporary lockdown.

Authorities are investigating.





