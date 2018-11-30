SURRY, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a sheriff’s deputy shot a man wielding a sharp object and a 2x4 plank of wood. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Friday along a road in Surry. The area is near a James River ferry crossing and across the water from the historic Jamestown Colony.

Police said the Surry County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person.

Police said the man yelled at drivers and confronted the deputies. Police said he ignored requests to drop the objects and surrender before charging the deputies.

Police said the deputy who shot the man was placed on leave. Virginia State Police are investigating.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.