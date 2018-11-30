CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say rape kit retesting made possible by a federal grant has led to the arrest of a convicted sex offender in a decades-old rape case.

News outlets report 52-year-old Christopher Lynn McNear was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape and kidnapping. He’s accused in the 1995 rape of a 17-year-old girl, who was held at knifepoint and attacked while walking home from work.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Sgt. Darrell Price says the teen was treated at a hospital and a rape kit was collected, but the kit was analyzed before DNA testing existed. He says a federal grant allowed police to run additional tests this year.

It’s unclear if McNear has a lawyer. Court records say he was convicted in 1998 of indecent liberties with a child.





