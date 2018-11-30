TOKYO (AP) - Kyodo News agency says a Japanese court has approved extending the detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn for 10 more days.

The Japanese news agency said Friday that the Tokyo District Court has approved prosecutors’ request to keep Ghosn until Dec. 10.

Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19 by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion he falsified his financial reports. His first 10 days in custody expires at the end of Friday.

Kyodo said the court also approved a 10-day detention extension for another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly, also arrested on suspicion of collaborating in the alleged underreporting of Ghosn’s renumerations.

Brazilian-born Ghosn, sent in by alliance partner Renault SA of France, has led a dramatic turnaround at Nissan over the last two decades, rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy.





