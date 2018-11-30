SALINA, Kan. (AP) - Salina police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man as a homicide.
Police Capt. Paul Forrester says police went to a house early Friday after receiving a call about shots fired. Officers found the man dead inside the home.
The Salina Journal reports it is the city’s first homicide of the year.
Forrester said detectives are interviewing witnesses who were inside the house during the shooting.
No suspect has been taken into custody.
The victim’s name has not been released.
