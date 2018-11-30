CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County lawyer has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years’ probation for a street racing crash that killed a 73-year-old woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Scott Bailey was sentenced Friday. He was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter after a week-long trial in September.

Prosecutors said Bailey had been racing his Ford Mustang GT against a black BMW when the BMW slammed into the back of an SUV driven by Kathleen Koutroubis. The SUV was then hit by Bailey’s car.

Police say the black boxes of the cars showed they were traveling between 114 mph and 121 mph in the seconds before the crash.

Bailey’s attorneys argued he was simply trying to pass the BMW when the crash happened.

