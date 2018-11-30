HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a Pennsylvania House member in a bribery case (all times local):

5 p.m.

The speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives says he considers the tenure of a Philadelphia Democrat to have ended with her sentencing on a bribery conviction.

A spokesman for Republican Speaker Mike Turzai says his position is that Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown is no longer a member and doesn’t qualify to receive a salary or get pension or lifetime health care benefits.

Lowery Brown was given 23 months of probation Friday and ordered to repay $4,000 in bribes she took from an undercover informant working with the state attorney general’s office.

Her lawyer, Patrick Casey, isn’t commenting on Turzai’s statement, but says “the issue of her seat is the next matter” Lowery Brown will address.

She was unopposed for a sixth term in the Nov. 6 election. Her district is in west Philadelphia.

11:30 a.m.

A member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is getting probation after being sentenced for bribery and other charges.

A county judge in Harrisburg on Friday sentenced Democratic Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown of Philadelphia to 23 months of probation and $4,000 in restitution.

Neither Lowery Brown nor her lawyer would answer questions about whether she plans to resign immediately.

Lowery Brown was found guilty last month of taking thousands of dollars in cash from an undercover informant seven years ago. She ran unopposed and was re-elected to a sixth term in Nov. 6’s election.

Prosecutors in the case previously netted guilty or no contest pleas by four other onetime Philadelphia state lawmakers and a former traffic judge in the city, all Democrats, for taking cash or gifts from the informant.





