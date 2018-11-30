BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (AP) - Police in two St. Louis suburbs had arrested a Tennessee woman twice in the days before she allegedly stabbed and killed a stranger inside a local store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Ann police arrested 34-year-old Cameka Cathey of Memphis for fleeing from officers investigating a call about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday. Cathey was released and arrested hours later by Breckenridge Hills police for allegedly stealing a vehicle from an auto shop.

Both arrests occurred just days before the fatal attack Tuesday at a Family Dollar store in Breckenridge Hills. Cathey was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of 65-year-old Marybeth Gaeng.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez says police decided to release Cathey because the prosecutor’s office doesn’t prioritize warrants for non-violent car thefts.

