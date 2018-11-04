Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, a Republican locked in a tough race for governor, has opened an investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia, citing “possible cyber crimes” after it detected a failed attempt to hack voter-registration systems.

Mr. Kemp’s office offered few details late Saturday but said federal partners, including the Department of Homeland Security and FBI, were notified.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes,” office spokeswoman Candice Broce said. “We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure.”

Mr. Kemp’s Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, on Sunday said the announcement was baseless and desperate.

Already, Mr. Kemp has been accused of trying to limit ballot access instead of recusing himself from the process.

“This is a desperate attempt on the part of my opponent to distract people from the fact that two different federal judges found him derelict of his duties and have forced him to allow absentee ballots to be counted and those who are being held captive by the exact-match system to be allowed to vote,” Ms. Abrams told CNN.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.