BANDON, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon district attorney says police shot and killed a man who fired a shotgun at them after an hours-long standoff.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier says Robert Charles Foster called 911 on Saturday and said he planned to set off explosives. Foster was in a truck behind a Bandon church. Frasier says Foster refused to surrender and shouted “come and kill me.”

Frasier says Foster came out of his truck after more than four hours of negotiations. The district attorney says Foster pointed a shotgun at the officers and fired a round. The officers shot back, killing Foster.

Frasier says Foster planned to provoke officers to kill him.

Frasier says officers stopped Foster from committing suicide last month.





