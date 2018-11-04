SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a tent in a wooded area in Rainier Valley.
Police say the 51-year-old man’s body was found Saturday and it appears he was dead for at least a week.
Investigators will work with the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.