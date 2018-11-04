CAREFREE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane near Horseshoe Lake.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine aircraft went down near the lake due to unknown circumstances around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The FAA says two people were aboard the plane when it crashed on a dirt strip in Yavapai Hills about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northeast of Carefree, but both escaped injury.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
