BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A suspect wanted in a 2010 Texas slaying has been arrested in Arkansas.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Antonio Evans was arrested Friday without incident at a Bentonville, Arkansas, apartment complex by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies.
He was wanted in Tarrant County, Texas, on charges of capital murder and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was booked into the Benton County jail, where he awaits extradition.
