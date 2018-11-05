By - Associated Press - Monday, November 5, 2018

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after being shot in Baker City, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that authorities responded to a home about 11:15 a.m. Sunday on the report of a toddler with a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries that afternoon at a Boise, Idaho, trauma center.

Police didn’t immediately release any details about the circumstances of the shooting. They said the Baker County Major Crime Team will keep investigating the incident.


