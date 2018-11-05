The man accused of sending pipe bombs to nearly a dozen critics of President Trump will make an initial court appearance in New York on Tuesday, coinciding with the midterm elections.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, is scheduled for a 10 a.m. appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger, according to a Monday court filing.

The court filing also details prosecutors’ plans to argue that Mr. Sayoc should be held without bail pending trial for five federal crimes. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 48 years in a federal prison.

“Although the government’s investigation is ongoing, the evidence gathered to date demonstrates the dangerousness of the defendant and creates significant incentives for him to flee,” prosecutors wrote. “Accordingly, the defendant should be detained pending trial.”

Also, prosecutors confirmed in the filing that the discovery of a device mailed to Democratic fundraiser Thomas Steyer was sent by Mr. Sayoc. It is the 16th explosive device allegedly mailed by the suspect.

The link was confirmed through a number of similarities including “the same type of envelope, address, format and stamps,” prosecutors said. In addition, they alleged Mr. Sayoc used his cellphone to search for Mr. Steyer’s mailing address.

Mr. Sayoc was arrested in near Miami on Oct. 26, but federal prosecutors decided to charge him in New York because it was where they recovered the evidence they say ties him to the explosive devices sent to several high-profile Trump critics

Former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joseph Biden and Rep. Maxine Waters, California Democrat, all received packages along with actor Robert De Niro and CNN.





