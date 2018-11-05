Northern California authorities say a 37-year-old transient who opened fire inside a rehab center, killing one and wounding two others, is in custody.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office says Davance Lamar Reed is being held in Sonoma County Jail after a pursuit unrelated to the shooting.

They say Reed made admissions that tied him to the crime scene at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael.

One of the wounded is Anthony Dominguez Mansapit, a 32-year-old employee. The other is Brittney Kehaulani McCann, 30, who authorities say has a relationship with the suspect.

They did not name the man who died.





