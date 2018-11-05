ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (AP) - A Roman Catholic priest on Long Island is stepping aside following allegations of sexual misconduct involving children.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre, which covers Long Island, said Monday that Richard Kammerer will stay off the job until further notice.

Diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan said they received information causing them to be concerned about Kammerer’s “interactions with youth.”

Newsday reports that Kammerer had been serving as associated pastor of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church in Mineola.

The Nassau District Attorney’s office is also investigating the allegations. Efforts to reach Kammerer for comment were unsuccessful. He is the third priest in the diocese to step aside in the past two months.

The New York attorney general’s office is investigating accusations of sexual abuse in all of the state’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses.

