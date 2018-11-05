WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to charges he supplied a fatal dose of methadone to a 15-year-old foreign exchange student from Spain.

DuPage County prosecutors say 38-year-old Francis Emanuele of Downers Grove pleaded guilty Monday to drug-induced homicide and indecent solicitation of a child.

Prosecutors say that on May 3, 2016, the victim became ill and was found later in the day unresponsive and not breathing in her bed.

Investigators found in her bedroom an oral syringe with a clear liquid and a prescription bottle with a small amount of clear liquid that later was determined to be methadone. Authorities say Emanuele supplied the girl with the drug and taught her how to ingest it.

The girl met Emanuele because she was friends with another foreign exchange student who was living with Emanuele’s family.

Emanuele’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 17.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.