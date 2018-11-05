WASHINGTON (AP) - Police in the nation’s capital have arrested a man in the slaying of his on-again, off-again girlfriend that happened over a decade ago.

The Washington Post reports 47-year-old Tony Aiken was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An arrest affidavit filed Friday says a detective assigned to review unsolved cases found new leads in the 2004 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Kendra Smith.

Smith was found shot in the head that September in a car outside of her mother’s home. Police thought then that the shooter was outside the car. The affidavit says the authorities reinterpreted crime scene photos and concluded she was shot at close range inside the car.

The Post says Aiken’s attorney didn’t respond to request for comment.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com





