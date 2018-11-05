NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A man given a prison term as a juvenile in a homicide has been sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey state prison in another homicide.

Essex County prosecutors said 43-year-old Mustafa Hill previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and illegal gun possession.

The plea came on the eve of his scheduled trial in the December 2016 slaying of 19-year-old Armani McPhall outside a liquor store. Prosecutors said in-store video captured the shooting and Hill was charged the same evening.

Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab said Monday that Hill must serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

As a juvenile in 1993, prosecutors said, Hill was sentenced in adult court to 20 years for aggravated manslaughter and required to serve seven years before being eligible for parole.





