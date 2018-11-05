ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont say a woman stole personal checks from multiple victims and tried to cash them.
St. Johnsbury police say the 29-year-old woman broke into a car on Oct. 24 and then into a house on Oct. 25 to steal personal checks. WCAX-TV reports victims told police that they received reports someone was trying to cash the stolen checks.
Police searched the suspect’s apartment on Friday. She was taken into custody and charged with burglary, forgery and false tokens.
___
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.