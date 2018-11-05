COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a father of 16 children was killed in the crossfire of a gang shooting as he took out his trash in South Carolina.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said 58-year-old Ronald Bonnette was hit by at least one of about 25 shots fired last month by rival gangs in the parking lot of a Columbia apartment complex.

Lott says three teens have been charged in Bonnette’s Oct. 26 killing and more may be arrested.

The sheriff said at a news conference that Bonnette had just arrived home the night he was killed and was shot while carrying a garbage bag to a trash bin.

Lott says two of the four guns thought to have been used in the shootout were stolen. No one else was hurt.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.