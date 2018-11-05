BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A former Burleigh County sheriff’s deputy accused of stealing evidence from drug cases has pleaded guilty to felony theft and misdemeanor drug possession under a conditional agreement.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that a misdemeanor theft count against Kerry Komrosky was dismissed. The conditional plea also allows him to appeal an order denying suppression of evidence and withdraw his plea if the appeal is successful.

Komrosky was charged in April after investigators reportedly found 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine and 47 grams of cocaine in his home. He later resigned.

The North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board suspended his peace officer’s license in May pending the outcome of his criminal case.

