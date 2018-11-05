LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - An Albany County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man in Laramie.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. Operations commander Ronnie Jackson declined to release any further information about Sunday’s shooting, including the names of the officer or the victim.

Laramie resident Doris Bunn-Manfull told the Laramie Boomerang the victim was her 39-year-old grandson, Robbie Ramirez, who had schizophrenia. She said the shooting happened during a traffic stop.

Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder that causes people to have thoughts or experiences that are out of touch with reality.

County Attorney Peggy Trent said she couldn’t release any information about the shooting.

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com





