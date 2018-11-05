NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on a juvenile court hearing for a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis school (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

A 13-year-old boy has admitted that he shot and wounded a classmate and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis school.

The youth admitted to the May 25 attack at Noblesville West Middle School during a Monday juvenile court hearing.

The boy’s attorneys read a statement in which the youth apologized to teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old classmate Ella Whistler.

The boy entered a Hamilton County courtroom dressed in an orange-and-white striped jumpsuit. He appeared stoic as he sat next to his mother and father.

A juvenile court judge will decide on the disposition in the case at a later date. His options include ordering the boy to spend time in a mental health treatment center or to be held at a state juvenile detention center.

__

12:10 p.m.

Prosecutors say a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis school was carrying two handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition on the day of attack.

Prosecutors said during a juvenile court hearing Monday that the boy took the weapons and ammunition from a safe in his family’s home. The boy is expected to admit at the hearing that he was the shooter in the May 25 attack at Noblesville West Middle School.

The Indianapolis Star reports that prosecutors say a backpack believed to be the boy’s was found in a school restroom and contained a box of a hundred rounds for one of the two handguns they say he carried into the school.

___

11:20 a.m.

Prosecutors say a 13-year-old boy made a video warning of violence the day before he allegedly shot and wounded a classmate and a teacher at their suburban Indianapolis school.

Prosecutors said during a juvenile court hearing Monday that the boy filmed the video in his family’s basement showing a .45-caliber handgun and a .22-caliber handgun with a silencer.

The Associated Press isn’t using the boy’s name because he is charged as a juvenile.

The Indianapolis Star reports that prosecutors said the boy pronounced in the video: “Tomorrow’s Friday, you know what that means. I have to take other people’s lives before I take my own.”

The teen is accused of shooting teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old classmate Ella Whistler on May 25 at Noblesville West Middle School, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

__

12:11 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and a teacher at their suburban Indianapolis school is due in court for a hearing where he’s expected to admit to carrying out the attack.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Monday for an admission/uncontested fact-finding hearing and a disposition hearing.

A Hamilton County judge issued an order Sept. 5 setting those juvenile versions of what in adult court would be plea and sentencing hearings.

The boy is accused of shooting teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old classmate Ella Whistler on May 25 at Noblesville West Middle School, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis. Both survived.

Authorities say Seaman stopped the attack by tackling the boy.

The Associated Press isn’t using the boy’s name because he’s charged as a juvenile.





