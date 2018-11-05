HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on an international election observer’s drunken-driving charge (all times local):

4 p.m.

An international organization observing the U.S. midterm elections is pulling its two Montana-based election monitors after one of them pleaded guilty to drunken driving.

Thirty-year-old Ognjen Domuz pleaded guilty Monday to driving under the influence after he was pulled over early Saturday morning in Helena.

Thomas Rymer is a spokesman for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

He says OSCE observers are required to follow a strict code of conduct and obey the laws of the country they are observing. He says Domuz’s behavior was unacceptable and the organization is making arrangements to immediately send him home to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Domuz was part of a two-person observation team in Montana. Rymer says the other observer also will be withdrawn to work with the OSCE team in Washington, D.C.

12:05 p.m.

Montana officials say a Bosnian man in Helena as part of an international mission to observe midterm elections was arrested for drunken driving.

A Helena municipal court official says 30-year-old Ognjen Domuz (AHG’-nyen DOH’-muz) pleaded guilty Monday morning to driving under the influence.

A police officer pulled Domuz over early Saturday morning near downtown Helena.

Domuz was fined $785. He was ordered to be evaluated for chemical dependency and undergo treatment, if necessary.

Domuz is on the list of election observers with the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe.

He is one of 36 observers who have been dispersed across the U.S. in teams of two to monitor and report on campaign activities and Election Day procedures.

OSCE officials did not immediately respond to an email for comment.





