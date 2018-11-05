SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in a Springfield home as a homicide.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that officers found 21-year-old Sabrina Starr dead of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say officers responded to the home after a caller asked police to check on a woman who lived there.
No suspect has been identified.
