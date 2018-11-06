A polling place in Chandler, Arizona reopened Tuesday after voters had been turned away because it had been foreclosed upon, a local official said on Twitter.

“The Golf Academy of America Polling Location at 2301 N. Arizona Ave is up and running,” tweeted Adrian Fontes, the recorder for Maricopa County, Arizona.

Mr. Fontes said the landlord of the building, which is a strip mall according to Google Maps, shuttered the building overnight after workers transformed it into a polling place. Ballots and other election equipment were said to be inside the closed building, according to a report by the Arizona Republic.

Voters from that precinct — known as the Gila Precinct — were initially reassigned to the Chandler City hall Tuesday morning. Mr. Fontes described the chaos as “building access issues.”

Arizona’s Senate race among the most watched in the country this year. Rep. Martha McSally, Republican, and Rep. Kirsten Sinema, Democrat, are locked in a contentious battle for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, Republican. Whichever candidate wins will become the state’s first female U.S. Senator.





