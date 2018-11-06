ST. PAUL, Ore. (AP) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in a suspicious death investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body north of Salem.
The Statesman-Journal reports someone reported finding a deceased woman in a field outside St. Paul on Monday morning.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that other information about the woman wasn’t available because of the ongoing investigation.
Officials ask anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to call Detective Mike Myers at 503-540-8096.
