Beyonce tried Tuesday to drag Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Texas Democrat, across the finish line in his bid to unseat Republican. Sen. Ted Cruz.

The pop and R&B diva posted several pictures early Tuesday evening to her Instagram account of her donning a “Beto” cap and rockin’ out.

The Houston native’s endorsement to her 120 million Instagram followers — the vast majority not living in Texas — came a bit more than three hours before the polls closed in Texas at 9 p.m. EST.

Mr. O’Rourke was grateful for the wordless endorsement, retweeting one of the pictures from his own Twitter account and writing “thank you, Beyoncé!”

Mr. Cruz has been leading consistently but not overwhelmingly in polling in the deep-red state.





