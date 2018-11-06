Democratic Sen. Robert P. Casey of Pennsylvania easily won re-election to a third term Tuesday, turning back a challenge from Republican Lou Barletta, an immigration hardliner and ally of President Trump.

Networks called the race for Mr. Casey minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. The incumbent campaigned mostly on health care in a race in which Mr. Barletta, a House lawmaker, trailed in polls throughout by double digits.

Mr. Trump held two rallies for Mr. Barletta in Pennsylvania, which the president carried narrowly in 2016.





