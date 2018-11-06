Democratic Sen. Robert P. Casey of Pennsylvania easily won re-election to a third term Tuesday, turning back a challenge from Republican Lou Barletta, an immigration hardliner and ally of President Trump.
Networks called the race for Mr. Casey minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. The incumbent campaigned mostly on health care in a race in which Mr. Barletta, a House lawmaker, trailed in polls throughout by double digits.
Mr. Trump held two rallies for Mr. Barletta in Pennsylvania, which the president carried narrowly in 2016.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.