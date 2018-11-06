The Republican candidate for Georgia governor is also the man who oversees the election process — and he had difficulty casting his ballot Tuesday.

According to WSB TV, the Atlanta ABC affiliate, Secretary of State Brian Kemp voted in Winterville, just outside the college town of Athens, but not without some woes.

“When he tried to vote, his voter card said ‘invalid.’ He had to go back and get another card,” WSB reported.

There were other claims of voting irregularities in conservative Georgia, where Democrat Stacey Abrams was trying to become the nation’s first black female governor, but Mr. Kemp defended to WSB his handling of the electoral process while also running for higher office.

“No not at all. We’ve been fighting the whole time, we’ve stayed on the offense, we’ve been moving ahead and you can’t dwell on things in politics, we just grind it out every day whether it was a good day or a bad day,” he said.





