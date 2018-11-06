WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A couple received the maximum sentence possible for torturing and killing a Wichita man in a crime that the judge called “horrific beyond imagination.”

Jeff and Heidi Hillard were both sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the November 2016 death of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Jr. in Valley Center.

Jeff Hillard was sentenced to another 27.5 years for other crimes and Heidi HIllard was sentenced to an additional 44.5 years. Those sentences will run consecutively to the life sentences.

Attorneys for both defendants say they will appeal the sentences.

Prosecutors say Goodpaster and a woman were kidnapped because of $185 in missing drug money. Goodpaster was attacked with an ax, knife and staple gun and suffered genital injuries. His body was found hanging from a tree six days later.





