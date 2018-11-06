As Democrats racked up victories in House races across the country, networks projected Tuesday night that they will win control of the chamber, giving them a tool to thwart President Trump’s agenda.

NBC and Fox both projected the pace of Democrats’ votes put them on track to win at least 23 and claim control.

The Senate will remain in Republicans’ hands, after they netted two victories in early returns and were locked in battles in other seats.

But the return to split control of Congress after four years of GOP majorities will be a major test for the president, who has shown little ability to reach across the aisle. Nor, with those GOP majorities, did he have a need.

Now he will.

As the results poured in, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said he’s ready, if Democrats are.

“That’s what America wants to see. We have a president that is willing to work across the aisle to get things done,” she told Fox News. “They shouldn’t waste time investigating. They should focus on what the people put them there to do. There are things the president would like to work with them on.”

Democrats, though, have already signaled a long list of investigations, from the president’s finances to his immigration policy to lingering questions over Russian election meddling and the 2016 Trump campaign’s overtures.





